As a reminder, today on Thursday, November 29th at 6:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Room (Room 124) of the Texas Tech Student Union, the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization will be hosting a screening of the World War I classic, All Quiet on the Western Front (1930). The film follows a group of German schoolboys talked into joining the war. They go off to the front believing that they will all soon be returning home in victory, acclaimed as heroes. It is not long before death in trenches disillusions them, and they realize they are trapped in a new, ghastly and inescapable reality.

We are very excited to share with you this wrenching but timeless war movie, along with expert commentary by Professor Jen Shelton of the Texas Tech English Department. (To lessen your angst, free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided.)

This is the last event in the Institute’s commemoration series, The Shadow of the Great War. As ever, we are grateful for the support of The CH Foundation, which has made this commemoration possible.



