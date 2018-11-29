



For additional information, questions, or assistance, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or

The TTU IT Division continues to develop the software package for the Managed Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.0 MP1) for macOS after locating an incompatibility. Once this is available on the eRaider Software Download site – www.eraider.ttu.edu , we will send another message announcing its availability.For additional information, questions, or assistance, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/29/2018



Originator:

ITTS Licensing



Email:

itts.licensing@ttu.edu



Department:

ITTS Licensing





Categories

IT Announcements

