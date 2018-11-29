TTU HomeTechAnnounce

New Symantec Endpoint Protection Managed version for macOS delayed
The TTU IT Division continues to develop the software package for the Managed Symantec Endpoint Protection software (Version 14.2.0 MP1) for macOS after locating an incompatibility. Once this is available on the eRaider Software Download site – www.eraider.ttu.edu, we will send another message announcing its availability.

For additional information, questions, or assistance, contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
11/29/2018

ITTS Licensing

itts.licensing@ttu.edu

ITTS Licensing


