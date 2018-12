Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. This workshop is designed for the entrepreneur to learn the NSF I-Corps business canvas model. We will also teach you the best practices for submitting an application to the 2019 iLaunch Pitch Competition for a chance at $10,000!

You will also have the opportunity to meet with some of our industry experts on your idea! Free lunch included.