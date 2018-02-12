Feel the beat of the music with the lively drumming of the Percussion Ensemble players, led by Lisa Rogers, Alan Shinn, Josh Frans, Jeremy Isley, and Greg Tsalikis in an energetic holiday performance that is always a crowd-pleaser! At this concert, you and the family can dance and sing along to favorites like Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus, The Little Drummer Boy, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, and White Christmas, plus many more! This event is free and open to the public! Posted:

11/30/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 12/2/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



