Symphonic Band Concert
Conducted by Eric Allen, Alan Zabriskie, and Kerri MacPhee, the accomplished Symphonic Band presents a delightful winter concert. The performance includes Slalom (Carter Pann), Ave Maria (Franz Biebl), An Original Suite (Gordon Jacob), and Russian Christmas Music (Alfred Reed). We hope you will join us!
11/30/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 12/2/2018

Hemmle Recital Hall

