|
Conducted by Eric Allen, Alan Zabriskie, and Kerri MacPhee, the accomplished Symphonic Band presents a delightful winter concert. The performance includes Slalom (Carter Pann), Ave Maria (Franz Biebl), An Original Suite (Gordon Jacob), and Russian Christmas Music (Alfred Reed). We hope you will join us!
|Posted:
11/30/2018
Originator:
Tess Greenlees
Email:
tess.greenlees@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Date: 12/2/2018
Location:
Hemmle Recital Hall
Categories