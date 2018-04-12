In mid-December 2018, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. Sarah McKoin, will travel to Chicago, IL to perform at the 72nd Annual Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference. The ensemble was selected for this prestigious appearance after a lengthy application process and in competition with talented musical groups from all around the world.

On Dec. 4, we hope you will join us for this special send-off concert, where the performers will present Downey Overture (Oscar Navarro), Colonial Song (Percy Grainger), Concerto for Trumpet and Winds (Andrei Pavlovich Petrov), Into the Silent Land (Steve Danyew), The Gallant Seventh (John Philip Sousa), two movements from Symphony #10: The River of Time (David Maslanka, with Matthew Maslanka), and Pigeons in Flight, from Picture Studies (Adam Schoenberg).