The Cayuse SP software will be updated to version 3.8 on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 from 5:00PM to approximately 7:00PM Central Time. During this window, Cayuse SP will be unavailable. (ONLY CAYUSE SP will be unavailable; Cayuse 424 and Cayuse IRB will not be affected.) BE SURE TO SAVE YOUR WORK BEFORE 5PM ON DECEMBER 4TH.



While the majority of changes will be bug fixes and affect only Admin functions, there are two changes you may notice. First, in fields where a date is required, you will be able to hand enter the date rather than using only the calendar for entering dates. Second, search results will be exportable in .csv format from throughout the Cayuse application including the following dashboards: My Proposals, Proposals in My Unit, My Awards, Awards in My Unit, and the Project Dashboard.



As always, if, after the upgrade, you are experiencing problems with Cayuse, contact the Office of Research Services at 742-3884.