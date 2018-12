This year marks the 45th anniversary of the international musical phenomenon known as TubaChristmas. Here in Lubbock, students and community members of all ages are invited to bring their tubas or euphoniums and join us in a collaborative performance of festive carols. Celebrate the holiday season with the beautiful ringing of low brass! Posted:

12/7/2018



Tess Greenlees



tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Date: 12/9/2018



Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court, Museum of Texas Tech



