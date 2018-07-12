Flurry! Will be a gathering of TTU School of Art student organizations including Tech Clay Club, Tech Print Club, Dead Painters Society, Metals Club, Sculpture Club, Association of Graphic Artists, and Tech Art History Society. This winter art sale will give an opportunity for the community to engage and support these School of Art organizations. This is a chance to acquire unique works by students practicing in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, sculpture, painting and more. 10% of all sales go to fund student scholarships through The Medici Circle. In addition, The Medici Circle will be selling tickets to their 11th Annual 5x7 Art Scholarship Fundraiser, a wonderful gala of art, food and drink.





The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP) is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.





Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.