On Sunday, December 2, 2018, during the normal Banner maintenance period beginning at 6:00 PM CST, TTU System IT staff will upgrade the Cognos reporting system with upgrades designed to resolve outstanding system issues. Downtime for this maintenance period should last no more than 4 hours. A brief restart of the Raiderlink portal will occur during this maintenance to allow addition of new functionality. After the maintenance, an update will be posted on the Cognos tab in Raiderlink portal and on Monday, December 3, via TechAnnounce.A final clearing of browser cache will be required on Monday morning, but once complete, no other cache clearing is expected. Further, we have discovered that using a supported browser with Cognos is very important to successfully running Cognos reports. Supported browsers can be found on the Cognos tab of the Raiderlink portal at https://portal.texastech.edu/web/ttu/cognos Thank you for your continued patience as TTUS IT staff and TTU areas continue working to resolve these issues. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

