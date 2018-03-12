Paid Research Participants Needed: The Selective Attention & Perception Lab in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University seeks participants for a paid in-person eye tracking study testing the effectiveness of a computerized Japanese language training program. Participants must be 18 or older, have normal or corrected-to-normal vision, and speak English as a first language. Furthermore, participants must have had formal instruction in beginning and/or intermediate Japanese at any US university. Participants will visit the Selective Attention & Perception Lab in the Psychology building on two separate occasions—each approximately one week apart— for a total of 2 hours. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.





Participants will receive $30 for their participation at the end of the second visit.





For more information or to volunteer, please email saplab.ttu@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the Principle Investigator: Dr. Kimi Nakatsukasa (kimi.nakatsukasa@ttu.edu).





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.