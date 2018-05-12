Join us on Wednesday 12/5/2018 in the SUB Llano Room from 11:00am-1:00pm.



Come get tested with your partner(s) and friends to BE POSITIVE you're NEGATIVE (get it?).



this is a free event!



for more information contact RISE at rise@ttu.edu or rise.ttu.edu or call us - 806-742-2110



CANT MAKE IT TODAY? ITS OKAY! - WE WILL HAVE MORE NEXT SEMESTER.





https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2213044 <--- tech connect page!





Other places around LBK to get tested:

-Student Wellness Center: (806) 743-2848

-Lubbock Health Department: (806) 775-2933 - press 5!

~~call for more information on fees and availability!~~











Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 12/5/2018



SUB Llano / Senate Room



