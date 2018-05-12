TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
FREE STI/STD TESTS TODAY!

Join us on Wednesday 12/5/2018 in the SUB Llano Room from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Come get tested with your partner(s) and friends to BE POSITIVE you're NEGATIVE (get it?).

this is a free event!

for more information contact RISE at rise@ttu.edu or rise.ttu.edu or call us - 806-742-2110

CANT MAKE IT TODAY? ITS OKAY! - WE WILL HAVE MORE NEXT SEMESTER.


https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2213044 <--- tech connect page!


Other places around LBK to get tested:
-Student Wellness Center: (806) 743-2848
-Lubbock Health Department: (806) 775-2933 - press 5!
~~call for more information on fees and availability!~~





Posted:
12/5/2018

Originator:
Kelsey Lueck

Email:
kelsey.lueck@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 12/5/2018

Location:
SUB Llano / Senate Room

Categories