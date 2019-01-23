The Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) is an annual, campus-wide event championing undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity. The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) invites TTU/TTUHSC faculty, staff, and graduate students to participate as reviewers during the 11th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) April 2 – 3, 2019. Reviewers will be assigned up to six specific presentations to evaluate based on a set rubric. During the registration process, you will have the opportunity to choose the format of presentation (poster, oral, or both) and day and time you prefer to evaluate. We hope you will consider serving in this integral role. Reviewer registration opens on November 30, 2018.

For additional information for reviewers or to register, visit https://bit.ly/2BdvX1P .

For general conference information, visit https://bit.ly/2PuOAa0.

All individuals wishing to serve as a URC reviewer are asked to attend a workshop covering conference logistics and scoring of presenters. Workshops will be held:

Monday, March 18, 2019, 3 - 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 3 - 3:45 p.m.

If you have questions, please contact TrUE:

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095