The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics offers one-year and two-year multidisciplinary degree Master’s program in biotechnology. Students may customize their coursework with the freedom to choose electives across TTU and TTUHSC to meet their career aspirations.







The one-year, non-research based degree program is designed for students to strengthen and expand their scope of knowledge to further pursue educational goals in medical school, veterinary school, dental school, and law school etc.







The two-year, research-based program provides one-year research internship or thesis in the life sciences or bioinformatics. Research can be carried out in academic, government, and the biotech industry. It is designed for students who want to strengthen their technical and scientific skills and are interested in pursuing a career or further education in biotechnology-related fields.





The program offers competitive scholarships, fellowships, and teaching assistantships.





The application for fall 2019 is open. For further information how to apply and standard score requirement (GRE), please contact Dr. J N Tripathy at Jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu





Detailed information can be obtained online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/biotechnologyandgenomics/master/