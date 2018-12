“EOPS Updates! When submitting electronic documents in the EOPS system, please ensure that all sensitive information such as social security numbers, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers, and credit card numbers are redacted, leaving no more than the last four digits of the number. EOPS with documents displaying visible sensitive information, may be rejected back to the department for correction/redaction.” Posted:

