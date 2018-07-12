Last CGF meeting of the semester!

***Graduate Students!*** Please join us for our last Christian Grads Fellowship meeting of the Fall semester this Friday at 11am . Feel free to bring your bible, your lunch, your friends, or just yourself! Hope to see you there!

Contact jordan.gette@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page! https://www.facebook.com/groups/ttuchristiangrads/

You can find more information about Grad Resources and CGF here: www.gradresources.org www.christiangrads.org This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

12/5/2018



Originator:

Amber Benet



Email:

amber.benet@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 12/7/2018



Location:

Grad Lounge (Basement of Administration Building; Rm44)



