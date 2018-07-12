TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Last CGF meeting of the semester!

***Graduate Students!***

Please join us for our last Christian Grads Fellowship meeting of the Fall semester this Friday at 11am. Feel free to bring your bible, your lunch, your friends, or just yourself! Hope to see you there!


Contact jordan.gette@ttu.edu for more information about our weekly meetings, or about being added to our email list!

Check out our facebook group page! 

You can find more information about Grad Resources and CGF here: 
 
12/5/2018

Amber Benet

amber.benet@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 12/7/2018

Grad Lounge (Basement of Administration Building; Rm44)

