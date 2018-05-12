Australian-based, multi-platinum-selling group Hillsong UNITED has announced that after three years they are returning for their highly anticipated USA Tour in 2019. Hillsong UNITED will be joined by special guests Amanda Lindsey Cook and Mack Brock at Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Friday, April 26.



Tickets are scheduled to go on-sale to the public 10am Friday, but TTU students, faculty and staff may purchase pre-sale tickets 10am to 10pm this Thursday, December 6. Use passcode EARLY to take advantage of this venue pre-sale offer online Thursday at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/hillsong-united.



Formed in 1998, Hillsong United is led by Brian and Bobbie’s son, Joel Houston. Hillsong United has created 17 albums. Their song Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) from their album Zion reached platinum status in the U.S. The group has toured for many years, packing out large venues like the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. In 2016, Hillsong United was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards.

