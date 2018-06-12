Forensic science course designed to provide an introduction to drug evidence analysis and casework! What happens once those drug tests get into the laboratory? How do analysts in crime labs use them in practical investigations? What do forensic practitioners collect when a clandestine laboratory is found? These and other topics will be included in this course open to all graduate students!

FSCI 5254 (CRN 58283): course will be offered on Fridays from 9:00-10:50AM. Please contact Dr. Paola Prada at paola.prada@ttu.edu with any questions! Posted:

