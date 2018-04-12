The strength of the Peace Corp rests in those who volunteer for service.

The Teacher Education Department is supporting current recruiting efforts at TTU by helping to identify Returned Peace Corp Volunteers who are now working at the University. Current recruiters are hoping to amplify their efforts through RPCV. If you are a Returned PCV, please complete this short information form about your service and your willingness to participate http://bit.ly/2E6vv80 . If you have questions, please contact Doug Hamman at doug.hamman@ttu.edu .