The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) is now accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Scholarship. The scholarship will provide support to one Texas Tech University undergraduate researcher who is engaged in a research project under the guidance of a faculty mentor. Applications will be reviewed by the Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky Scholarship Committee. The 2019-2020 scholarship award, totaling $500, will be dispersed $250 in the fall 2019 semester and $250 in the spring 2020 semester. The recipient will be recognized during the TTU Undergraduate Research Conference in April 2019.

Applications and additional details may be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/true/kulkofsky.php

Questions may be directed to: true@ttu.edu or 806.742.1095

Scholarship application deadline: 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Dr. Sarah Kulkofsky:

Sarah Christine Kulkofsky began working at Texas Tech University as an Assistant Professor of Human Development and Family Studies in 2007. During her time at TTU, she excelled in her position and received many accolades. “Dr. K,” as students often referred to her, truly loved her research and students.

After Dr. Kulkofsky passed away on January 13, 2011 at the age of 30, a scholarship was established in her name by Sarah's family members.