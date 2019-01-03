The Texas Tech University Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) is an annual, campus-wide event championing undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative activity. The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) is seeking individuals to volunteer during the 11th annual Undergraduate Research Conference (URC) April 2 – 3, 2019.

Volunteer registration opens on November 30, 2018.

For additional information or to volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/2FqTPTK .

For general conference information, visit https://bit.ly/2PuOAa0.

Individuals wishing to serve as a URC volunteers are asked to attend a planning meeting covering conference logistics and volunteer roles on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 3 - 5:00 p.m.

Student groups, clubs, or organizations that are interested in volunteering during the TTU URC should contact TrUE directly to coordinate scheduling.

If you have questions, please contact TrUE:

true@ttu.edu

806.742.1095