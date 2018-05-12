Individual Study Day (December 6) has limited bus service. The Masked Rider route will not run on Individual Study Day or during finals. On weekdays during finals, the Red Raider and Double T bus routes run on a normal schedule and start routes 30 minutes early. Plan on arriving early if using the buses. Buses do not run on weekends due to open Area Reserved lots. Download the DoubleMap bus-tracking app through the App Store or Google Play store and search for “Citibus (Lubbock)” to see where your next bus is.





If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at (806) 742-PARK or parking@ttu.edu. Good luck on your finals!