The Globetrotters, who are committed to bringing their fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their Fan Powered World Tour, which is set to come to United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 7 p.m.
For additional information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
