This really is the most wonderful time of the year. We are gearing up for the Christmas break but it is also time to think about recognizing the wonderful students that work for us and assist us with the daily grind of our offices. Nominations will be due in the Red Raider Student Employment Office by Friday, February 15, 2019. The winner will be announced during National Student Employment week April 14-20. Please contact Nedra Goodrich at 834-2919 or nedra.goodrich@ttu.edu and if you have any questions concerning the process or want to request the nomination form.





Thank you for taking the time to show our students how much we appreciate them.

