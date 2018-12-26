About the Program

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is a one semester, non-credit reading group where participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in the political economy. Participants that successfully complete the program receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The McLane Teammates Reading Program is sponsored by the Free Market Institute (FMI) at Texas Tech University. The program complements similar programs at Southern Methodist University and at Baylor University. Participants meet weekly for Socratic-style discussions that are facilitated by a Texas Tech University faculty member and focused on topics that address the broader themes of the program.

The theme for the spring 2019 program is, The Economics of Knowledge. Participants will read and discuss works that examine the economics of education, innovation, and information. Students will read essays by scholars such as F.A. Hayek, Joseph Stiglitz, Bryan Caplan, and Cass Sunstein. Students will explore questions addressed in the readings including:

What role does education play in a modern economy?

Why is the college education wage premium so large?

What roles do the market and the state perform in encouraging innovative economic activity?

Does intellectual property encourage innovation?

Which public policies should be expert-driven?

Which public policies should be democratically decided?

Can expert planning replace market competition?

Application Process

The FMI is currently accepting applications for the spring 2019 McLane Teammates Reading Program.



More information about the spring 2019 McLane Teammates Reading Program can be found here:



The DEADLINE to apply is Monday, December 31, 2018.

APPLY NOW through the link below for the spring 2019 McLane Teammates Reading Program!

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by phone at 806.742.7138 or email at free.market@ttu.edu.