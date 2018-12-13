The TTU IT Division invites all Network Site Coordinators and campus IT professionals (IT Support Specialists, IT Support Technicians, Programmer Analysts, Server Administrators, and related staff) to an Advanced Security Training and NSC meeting on Thursday, December 13 that will focus on the following topics:



• Overview of the Global Threat Landscape

• Overview of the TTU Threat Landscape

• Overview of the International Threat Landscape

Guest Speaker: Mark Voorhies, Secureworks, Dell, Inc.

• Cybersecurity from the Legal Perspective

Guest Speaker: Steve Black, J.D., Texas Tech University School of Law

• NSC Meeting



For the Advanced Training Session on December 13, the TTU Office of the CIO will provide lunch; please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu by December 11—so we can plan for ample food.



Event Details

Date: Thursday, December 13

Time: 10am—2pm

Location: Red Raider Ballroom

RSVP by December 11 to itevents@ttu.edu

Posted:

12/7/2018



Originator:

IT Events



Email:

itevents@ttu.edu



Department:

Technology Support



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 12/13/2018



Location:

Red Raider Ballroom



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

IT Announcements

