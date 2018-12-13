The TTU IT Division invites all Network Site Coordinators and campus IT professionals (IT Support Specialists, IT Support Technicians, Programmer Analysts, Server Administrators, and related staff) to an Advanced Security Training and NSC meeting on Thursday, December 13 that will focus on the following topics:
• Overview of the Global Threat Landscape
• Overview of the TTU Threat Landscape
• Overview of the International Threat Landscape
Guest Speaker: Mark Voorhies, Secureworks, Dell, Inc.
• Cybersecurity from the Legal Perspective
Guest Speaker: Steve Black, J.D., Texas Tech University School of Law
• NSC Meeting
For the Advanced Training Session on December 13, the TTU Office of the CIO will provide lunch; please RSVP to itevents@ttu.edu by December 11—so we can plan for ample food.
Event Details
Date: Thursday, December 13
Time: 10am—2pm
Location: Red Raider Ballroom
RSVP by December 11 to itevents@ttu.edu