What keeps you from completing your goals?



The obstacle.



We all have something that keep us from achieving our dreams and successes. And yet…



What if that obstacle is exactly what you need to move forward? What if the obstacle provides the only way for growth, development, courage? That is what Febooktary will instill in its participants. Learning how to overcome obstacles and trials in our life into something good and productive.



Beat winter with Febooktary. We will meet on February 14th and 22nd from 12:05-12:55pm in Library 309 and learn how to overcome your obstacles. Email trey.gardenhire@ttu.edu to join. This book will show you the way.



The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holliday provides a series of steps to turn trials into triumph by pulling from historical figures’ stories, stoic philosophy, and an insight he has learned from his work as a strategist and author. This book will help you:



· Approach your obstacles utilizing the three ways: perception, action, and will.

· Learn from people who overcame obstacles like Amelia Earnhardt, Ulysses Grant, Steve, Jobs, John Rockefeller, Barack Obama, Margaret Thatcher, and more.

· Philosophize with purpose and practicality. Looking at different ancient thinkers and their lives, Holliday weaves an accessible way to apply the greatest thoughts about how to live a full and meaningful life.

· Flip obstacles into advantages and overcome your obstacles with ease.

· Receive weekly support emails and supplemental materials that will compliment your reading and help you overcome your obstacles or simply see them in a different way with a different purpose.



Just email trey.gardenhire@ttu.edu if you want to join Febooktary!