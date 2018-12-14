Because a pioneer Christmas might be too real this weekend (ice and snow), the National Ranching Heritage Center is postponing its 40th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch until Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14 & 15. The skies are predicted to be clear on the 14th and 15th and the temperature will rise to the 50s. Come join us for the 40th consecutive Candlelight. We'll light the fireplaces and burn the kerosene lanterns just for you!