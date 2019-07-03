TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Org 101 is coming up!

Come join Student Involvement as we host trainings for leaders in student organizations in the basics of running the student organizations. Click HERE to RSVP on TechConnect. 
3/4/2019

Alexandra Todd

alexandra.todd@ttu.edu



Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 3/7/2019

Location:
Library TLPDC

