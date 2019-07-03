Come join Student Involvement as we host trainings for leaders in student organizations in the basics of running the student organizations. Click HERE to RSVP on TechConnect. Posted:

3/7/2019



Originator:

Alexandra Todd



Email:

alexandra.todd@ttu.edu



Department: N/A

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/7/2019



Location:

Library TLPDC



Categories

Student Organization

