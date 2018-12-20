TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate school or Full-time job?

Seniors,

 If you landed that perfect job or deciding on graduate school we want to hear about it. Log into your Hire Red Raiders account and complete the 2 minute outcome survey. 

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/careercenter/postgradoutcomesurvey/index.php
Posted:
12/20/2018

Originator:
Janelle Zamora

Email:
janelle.zamora@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


