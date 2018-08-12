As recently announced, all final exams scheduled for Saturday, December 8 have been rescheduled for Sunday, December 9 due to inclement weather. In order to help address the needs of students, faculty, and staff, IT Help Central has expanded our operating hours for Sunday, December 9. You may view our updated hours for the weekend below:



Service Desk:

Saturday: currently open until 6 pm

Sunday: 8 am – midnight

SUB Walkup:

Saturday: closed

Sunday: 9 am – 8 pm

Note: the SUB is closed today, 12/8, but will resume their normal 24 hour schedule at 9 am tomorrow, 12/9.

Classroom Technology Services:

Saturday – emergency support only

Sunday: 7:30 am – 10 pm

For more information, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/announcements/. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

