Due to inclement weather, the ATLC main (library building west basement) location is open until 5:00pm today, 12/8/2018. We will reopen tomorrow, 12/9/2018, at 10:00 am. The modified schedule for student computing facilities maintained by the TTU IT Division:



ATLC Main:

Saturday: 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am – midnight

Residence Halls/Grad Lab: Open 24/7 - Requires your ID Card for access to facility

Academic/Support Buildings: Open, based on building hours



To locate a computing facility maintained by the TTU IT Division, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs/index.php for location and available equipment details. For additional information, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts.

