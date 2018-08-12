|
As previously announced, all final exams scheduled Saturday, December 8 have been rescheduled for Sunday, December 9 due to inclement weather. If your department has updated hours of operation for the weekend, modified campus services, or additional pertinent information, please submit an announcement to https://techannounce.ttu.edu prior to 7 pm CST today, 12/8/2018. We will release a special TechAnnounce email to the campus community after this time.
For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.
