SIGMA DELTA PI NOMINATION CALL FOR DR. OBERHELMAN OUTSTANDING RESEARCH AWARD

Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting nominations for the Dr. Oberhelman Outstanding Research Award. It will be awarded for the most outstanding peer-reviewed publication of the academic year by a student member or an honorary member of Chapter Alpha Phi who has participated actively in the activities of the Chapter throughout the academic year.  The winner will receive a plaque and a $100.00 cash award. Nominations are due March 1, 2019. Information about the award may be found at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wixsite.com/texastechuniversity/scholarship-and-awards

Questions about the award may be directed to Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu




 


Posted:
1/28/2019

Originator:
Gayle Jeffers

Email:
gayle.jeffers@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 3/1/2019

Location:
College of Education

