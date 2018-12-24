Texas Tech University Department of Nutritional Sciences

Earn money to lose weight and eat FREE food:





We are looking for healthy women ages 18-44 years old with Body Mass Index [weight(kg)/height2(m2)] ranges from 25.0 to 39.9 kg/m2 to participate in a 2-week study about the effects of eating breakfast on body measurements.

You will be required to visit our facility in the morning for 2 weeks to eat the breakfasts provided. Some blood tests and questionnaires involved.





You will receive a total up to $150 if you participate!





Transportation to our clinic will not be provided and all participation is completely confidential. Your participation in this study is greatly appreciated and you can stop participating at any time during the study if you so desire.





For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Yaqiong Zhu, Graduate Research Assistant, at yaqiong.zhu@ttu.edu or by phone at 352-215-5409.





Thank you!



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.