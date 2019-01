This award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond the normal duties of their organization or department to make remarkable contributions. Nominees for this award display a commitment to going the extra mile to help others achieve their goals.

Nominations are due by March 8th, 2019 by 11:59pm.

For more information and to submit an application go to:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php