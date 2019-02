This award recognizes student organizations that have gone above and beyond to have a positive impact on the Texas Tech and/or Lubbock communities. Nominees for this award are student organizations whose members have cooperated with one another to achieve greater things together than they could have as individuals.

Nominations are due by March 8th, 2019 by 11:59pm.

For more information and to submit a nomination go to:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/raiderswhorock/nomination.php