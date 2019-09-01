



Space is limited, so please RSVP by Tuesday, January 2, 2019. RSVP here This event will focus on how we, as Texas Tech University Staff, impact the campus and how each individual, regardless of title and EEO classification, can be an everyday leader for the university. Chief of Staff, Grace Hernandez, will be our guest speaker.This event will also serve as the first Staff Senate General Body Meeting of 2019. We invite ALL Texas Tech University Staff to join us to learn about leadership and participate in the Staff Senate meeting. Free lunch will be provided for all Texas Tech staff who RSVP.Space is limited, so please RSVP by Tuesday, January 2, 2019. RSVP here https://www.depts.ttu.edu/staffsenate/apps/rsvp.php Posted:

12/26/2018



Originator:

Morgan Brannon



Email:

morgan.brannon@ttu.edu



Department:

Parent Relations



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/9/2019



Location:

Student Union Building Ballroom



