This training is recommended for New & Returning Advisors who would like to learn more about their role as a Student Organization Advisor and Student Organizations Policies and Procedures. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited, make sure to register now! Click HERE to RSVP! Posted:

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2019



Library TLPDC



