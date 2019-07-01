Today’s businesses are looking for new college graduates who are proficient with computers and who are able to work with people. IT Help Central provides excellent opportunities for growth in both of these areas.

For Graduate Assistant Position:

Work in a collaborative and educational environment

Great opportunities for resume building

Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime

Must have experience with computer hardware, software, and understanding of databases and data analysis. All majors are welcome.



For more information and to apply, please navigate to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/ithelpcentral/employment/student_employment.php



All positions are security sensitive and may require a drug and alcohol test.