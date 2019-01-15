Ready to get your quiz on? Flex your trivia knowledge muscles while you have fun and meet new people. This event is part of Winter Raider Welcome. All new and returning TTU students are invited!



The five rounds for this trivia night are Marvel Cinematic Universe, Music, Presidents and First Ladies, Current Events and, as always, Texas Tech. There’s something for everyone, so come ready for fun!



We'll have snacks for everyone and *prizes* for the winning teams. If you enjoy a little friendly competition, you won't want to miss this trivia night! Grab your team, or join forces when you arrive. No registration necessary.

1/11/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 1/15/2019



Location:

University Library Croslin Room (east entrance)



