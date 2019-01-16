Did you know you spend 90,000 hours of your life at work--that's a full third of your life!



Spring Series is here to make it the best ever. After the fun of Fall Series, Talent Development and Staff Senate will make a third of your life better by helping you cultivate the skills you need to make your workplace amazing. Check out what we're doing this Spring and Sign up at SumTotal:





Emotional Intelligence



Friday, February 1, 2019 – 10:45am-12pm – The Matador Room, SUB



Have you ever heard the term “Emotional Intelligence” or EQ? Did you know that EQ can be just as important as IQ? Emotional intelligence involves self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Do you know how you are managing them? During this training, we will focus on:



· Understanding the difference between Emotional Intelligence, IQ and personality.



· Learn how to actively improve your own EQ.



· How EQ can reduce your stress, improve your people skills, and help you get that promotion faster.



To register, log into SumTotal using your eraider credentials —you don’t want to miss it! Contact us at hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu or 806-742-0530 with any questions.







Survival Guide for Difficult Conversations



Friday, March 8, 2019 – 10:45am-12pm – The Matador Room, SUB



Difficult conversations are, well, difficult. Many avoid them at all costs. But just because we don’t like them doesn’t mean we should run from them. Avoiding difficult conversations can make the situation worse. Let us take you on a journey that will empower you to look at difficult conversations in a whole new light. Practice makes perfect so role play can be a part of the program if you dare to be brave!



· Build a foundation before the difficult conversation takes place.



· Develop a new mindset when approaching difficult situations.



· Explore the 3 elements that comprise a difficult conversation.



· Prepare you to enter the discussion with confidence.







Human Resources is offering the below training this spring for staff and faculty who are interested in personal and professional development.



Creating a Positive Culture



Friday, April 12, 2019—10:45am-12pm—The Matador Room, SUB



When we hear about culture, what do we mean? The environment of a department can make work either wonderful or miserable. We will explore your work culture, identify what’s important, and how to make it better for you and co-workers we’ll learn:



· Essential elements of a culture.



· The underpinning expectations and values of your organization---regardless of the values statement.



· Identify elements that can change for the better.



· Learn that one person can be the difference between a positive or negative work cultures.





