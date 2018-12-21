The Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) can help support, plan, and facilitate a Raider Service Break (RSB) within your course!

· Get your students out of the classroom and into the community.

· Allow students to apply what they are learning through service.

· TRAVEL, LEARN, and SERVE across the country or abroad.

In Fall 2018, TrUE, supported Dr. Melissa Currie’s TTU course, LARC 3415 Regional Planning Studio. Thirty-two, 3rd year undergraduates, incorporated what they were learning in this Landscape Architecture course, and SERVED, LEARNED, & TRAVELED to Rockport, TX.

The group met with individuals, tangibly connected to the town, and viewed firsthand the impacts of Hurricane Harvey. The projects that the students did in the class will help support the City of Rockport in developing low-impact development (LID) and green infrastructure (GI) strategies/designs to help them recover from Hurricane Harvey and mitigate potential future impacts.

This is just one of the many ways TrUE hopes to support faculty, staff, and students who wish to enhance their teaching and learning experience through high impact practices!

Join TrUE and implement a Raider Service Break into your course today!

Learn more and/or set up a consultation by emailing the Raider Service Break Administrator, Jacy Proctor.

