NEW ESL CLASSES FOR INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY

English in the Evenings

Do you want to improve your English in a fun environment?

In this prospective program, Lubbock community members would work with skilled instructors to grow their communication skills in four areas:

Reading

Writing

Listening

Speaking

 

Spring 2019 Courses

 

Listening Comprehension and Spoken Communication in English

January 16 - February 20

 

Reading and Composition in English

February 22 - April 3

 

TOEFL Preparation

April 5 – May 10

 

Information and registration forms can be found here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/classic_modern/englishevenings.php

 
Posted:
12/21/2018

Originator:
Olga Pahom

Email:
olga.pahom@ttu.edu

Department:
Classical and Modern Lang and Lit


