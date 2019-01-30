Sibling Saturday is held in the spring semester and is designed to bring siblings of Texas Tech students aged

8-15

to visit the Texas Tech campus. The schedule includes many events chosen to get Texas Tech students involved with their little brothers or sisters and create great memories. The date for Sibling Saturday 2019 will be

February 16, 2019

. Space is limited.

Registration deadline is Friday, February 8, 2019 by 5:00 p.m. - while space lasts.





Schedule highlights include:

Classroom Experience with Texas Tech faculty

Afternoon at the SUB participating in carnival games, a movie, and crafts.

Evening at the Rec with games, crafts, and Sibling Dodge Ball A $35 registration fee per participant includes three meals, Sibling Weekend T-shirt, backsack, activities, and a Future Red Raider ID card for siblings.

Visit the links below to learn more:



