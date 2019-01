iLaunch is a competition for the next BIG idea. The competition is hosted on April 5th, 2019 during the "Sparking the Future of Innovation" Conference. Applicants must submit an executive summary, pitch deck, and a 60-second video on their idea for a chance to be a top 10 finalist and pitch for $10,000!

The iLaunch Competition is open to all TTU students, faculty, and the community. Click here for more information and to submit your application!

Application deadline is March 1st, 2019.