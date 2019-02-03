TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hub Camp: Learn how your business idea can make money!

Once you have an idea and you are ready to understand how your idea can make money, Hub Camp is the next step. A clear road map is necessary if you are going to launch your startup. Hub Camp is designed for the entrepreneur to understand the NSF I-Corps business canvas model and how to begin creating a business plan. Business canvas model and business plan templates are provided.  Hub Camp will also help prepare you to apply for the iLaunch Competition. 

Hub Camp is free and open to the public.   Register today!

Posted:
1/31/2019

Originator:
Taysha Williams

Email:
taysha.williams@ttu.edu

Department:
TTUIHRP

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/2/2019

Location:
Innovation Hub at Research Park- 3911 4th St. Lubbock, TX 79415

Categories