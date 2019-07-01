The TTU IT Division will upgrade the Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform on Friday, January 11th, 2019, from 3:00 am until 7:00 am. The Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform will be unavailable during the maintenance period. This update will add the following features:

Quizzing to measure progress and give real-time feedback on student understanding

Mediasite Channels as the latest way to curate, watch, and share video content

Improved playback experience to allow fully supported live and on-demand playback for a wide variety of desktop, laptop and mobile devices

Updated Desktop Recorder that enhances personal desktop capture options including video-only and audio-only recordings

If you would like more information about using the Mediasite Enterprise Video Platform, please contact the Mediasite Administrators at mediasite@ttu.edu. Should you experience any issues with Mediasite outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.