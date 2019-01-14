Looking for a great job close to campus? Look no further than Raider Red Meats. We are looking to hire several Undergrad student assistants that are hard working and self motivated. We always work around your schedule and believe that school comes first. If you are interested in applying please stop by the Animal and Food Sciences building and apply. For any questions please call us at 806-742-2882 and ask for Adrian or you can send us an email at redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu.